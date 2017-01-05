Renowned qawwal Ustad Fateh Ali Khan leaves ‘for his heavenly abode’

Ustad Fateh Ali Khan. (Youtube grab)

Whenever we speak about classical singer Ustad Fateh Ali Khan, all that comes to mind is the amazing Thumri- Mora Piya Mose Bole Na. But the voice will no longer be heard in person, as the renowned singer breathed his last on Wednesday, at the age of 82, as reported by the Dawn. The reports further say that Ustad was under treatment at Islamabad’s PIMS Hospital for the past 10 days and was suffering from a lungs disease.

Nephew and famous singer Shafqat Amanat Ali took to his social media handle to share the news along with a picture of the legendary Qawal. “Today marks the end of an era for all of us here at Patiala Gharana as the doyen Ustad Fateh Ali Khan Saheb has left us for his heavenly abode. He breathed his last today afternoon in Islamabad & leaves behind an unmatched legacy.

His absence is impossible to imagine and has created a void that will not be fulfilled. We are grateful to his fans and friends for their support in this moment of grief. We pray for his soul.” Born in 1935 in Patiala, Ustad Fateh Ali Khan, at the age of 12, and his elder brother Amanat Ali Khan, at the age of 14, became the Maharaja’s chosen singers at his ‘darbar’ or court.

The music doyen received the President’s Pride of Performance and many other awards, which however, never carried any means of livelihood with them. Still he maintained, “I would live my life exactly the same, if I had another life.” Reportedly, Ustad Fateh Ali Khan’s funeral prayers will be offered in Lahore on Thursday.