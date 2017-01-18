Relief for Salman Khan: No jail, Jodhpur Court acquits Bhai in arms case

Salman Khan has been (PTI)

Salman Khan has been acquitted by the Jodhpur Court in the Arms Act case of 1998. The actor surely must have breathed a heavy sigh of relief as the saga that has continued to haunt him for almost two decades has finally come to an end. Salman’s sister Alvira had also arrived at Jodhpur to support her brother through the hearing. Salman’s legal representative in the case Mahipal Vishnoi revealed that the actor had been charged under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act.

Rajasthan: Salman Khan leaves Jodhpur CJM Court after the Court acquits the actor in the Arms Act case. pic.twitter.com/K5mX0GG2e4 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 18, 2017

Salman was shooting for the film Hum Saath-Saath Hain when he allegedly shot two black bucks with illegal guns. Moreover, his license for the guns had expired in September that year – a month before Salman’s fateful hunt in October, according to a report in Hindustan Times. At the time, Bhai had said that the illegal weapons had been stolen from him, however, after a police search, the revolver was recovered in his hotel room.

Rajasthan: Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan leaves Jodhpur CJM Court after the Court acquitted the actor in the Arms Act case. pic.twitter.com/cZaQjGZpAV — ANI (@ANI_news) January 18, 2017

Of course, now Bhai’s legion of fans can rejoice as the actor is a free man. In fact, many of the Ek Tha Tiger actor’s fans had assembled outside the court in an act of support for Salman. In fact, when he was walked out of the court, fans began to cheer for the actor. Twitter too has gone wild with celebration. Check out some of the reactions below:

#SalmanKhan Acquitted. ????????????Thank You God. Finally justice done. http://t.co/1a7Se72QO9 — sabina lamba (@SabinaLamba) January 18, 2017

Yaayyyyyyy!! Thank God at last ….Acquitted !!! @BeingSalmanKhan

God Bless u and love u sallu ???????? jeene do bechare ko ab ♥️ — Anureet⚡️ (@Anureet18) January 18, 2017

You might like to watch:

Had the court’s verdict gone against Salman, the actor would have had to serve a seven-year jail term. Last year, the star was acquitted in the 2002 hit and run case, which had resulted in the death of one man and the injury of four others. This is the third case that the actor has been acquitted in.