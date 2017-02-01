‘Ready for more slut-shaming?’ TV’s Nia Sharma blasts trolls, posts another sexy video

Nia Sharma had a befitting reply for trolls who disapproved of her sexy Instagram video. (Instagram)

TV star Nia Sharma posted a black-and-white Instagram video earlier this week, in which the Jamai Raja actress was dancing in a bustier and jeans. The actress seemed to be having a good time during a photoshoot, but clearly, the clip upset enough people who took it upon themselves to teach Nia about sanskari behaviour (in very abusive language, but apparently, sanskari behaviour only applies to actresses on Instagram and not the people who comment on them). While the slut-shaming outraged many of her fans, Nia wasn’t about to back down either.

The actress posted yet another video of herself dancing, along with a long caption telling trolls to mind their own business. She wrote, “I appreciate everyone who took out time from their absolutely worthless lives to write filthy long comments on my previous video! I got u job again.” Good job, Nia, and keep rocking. Nia isn’t the only actress to face criticism for being free with her body.

Kangana Ranaut had reminisced after the legal between with Hrithik Roshan that she had been subjected to immense slut-shaming, but had taken such bullies head on, saying, “I am not ashamed of anything, not my past, not my affairs, not my body and most definitely not my desire. So ‘slut-shaming’ won’t work either.” Considering the outcome of the legal battle, her bold stance paid off and hopefully, taught people about judging women for their relationships.

And most famously, Sunny Leone shut down slut-shaming attempts during an interview during which she was subjected to questions like regretting her decision to enter the adult film industry, being responsible for the increased viewing of porn in India and corrupting Indian society. Of course, the star had handled the onslaught with extreme dignity and got applause from Bollywood and fans alike, including Aamir Khan.