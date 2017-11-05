Ranveer Singh wraps up Padmavati, celebrates with Deepika Padukone

He sports kohl eyes, long tresses and a scar on his face for the role of the anti-hero in the period drama. (Instagram/Ranveer Singh)

Actor Ranveer Singh has wrapped up work on his role as Alauddin Khilji for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmavati”, and turned up for a celebration by his co-star Deepika Padukone. “And it’s a wrap! Goodbye Alauddin. One year and a few weeks later, I bid thee farewell. May your restless soul find its peace… Khilji,” Ranveer posted on social media platforms Twitter and Instagram. The actor’s aggressive avatar as Khilji — as seen in the poster of the film — caught the attention of Bollywood buffs. He sports kohl eyes, long tresses and a scar on his face for the role of the anti-hero in the period drama. Deepika essays the title role in the movie, which sets out to tell the tale of the valour and heroism of Rajputs. Shahid Kapoor features as her husband.

To celebrate the love coming her way, Deepika on Saturday night threw a party at her residence. Apart from Ranveer, who was dressed casually, the attendees included Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khattar, Sonakshi Sinha, Abhishek Bachchan, Athiya Shetty, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Imran Khan along with his wife.