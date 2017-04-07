Ranveer Singh shares frame with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara and internet can’t stop admiring them

Ranveer Singh clicked a selfie with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara. (Source: Instagram)

Ever wondered what can leave the daughter of one of the world’s best cricketer and a living legend awestruck? Well, then Sara Tendulkar’s latest selfie with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is your answer. Sara who must have grown around a lot of star cricketers and celebrities recently shared a frame with Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranveer Singh and in the picture, you can see that she turned pink. The picture is going viral on the social media platforms and people have mixed reactions to it.

Sachin Tendulkar is currently busy with the Indian Premier League where he is the mentor of the Mumbai Indians side. “I can’t believe that IPL has completed 10 years. This is a big achievement and it would not have been possible without the support of spectators. When IPL was announced in 2007 and when we played for the first time in 2008, honestly, I never thought IPL will be so big,” said the iconic cricketer during the opening ceremony of the IPL-10.

Tendulkar and three other Indian cricket icons — Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and V V S Laxman — were felicitated by the BCCI for their contribution to the game. Another Indian legend, Rahul Dravid, was also to be felicitated but he could not make it to the ceremony as he was busy with his duty as team mentor of Delhi Daredevils. “It is a matter of pride that in India a big tournament like IPL has happened and which the whole world has taken notice of. I thought it won’t be as competitive as it is right now. But as the tournament progressed, its competitiveness, its competitive juice inside, sportsmanship, have gone to a different level,” said Tendulkar.

