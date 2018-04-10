Blockbuster Padmaavat adds another feather in Ranveer Singh’s cap – Find out what it is

Ranveer Singh recorded his first ever Rs. 300 crore blockbuster with Padmaavat in his 8-year long career. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

It has been an amazing year for Bollywood’s very own ‘Khilji’ Ranveer Singh. The actor this year was not only acclaimed for the portrayal of Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Padmaavat, but is now set to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award. The actor who can easily be called the powerhouse actor of Bollywood will soon be receiving the Indian cinema’s highest award for Best Actor.

This year, the movie Padmaavat for Ranveer Singh has proved to create many milestones for the brilliant actor. On the first hand, Singh recorded his first ever Rs. 300 crore blockbuster with Padmaavat in his 8-year long career. His portrayal of one of the most merciless rulers in history was termed as ‘outstanding’ and ‘path-breaking’ by both critics and the audience. Some have even credited him for giving Bollywood one of its most iconic villains of all time.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award committee while announcing the Award for the Bajirao actor wrote, “We take immense pleasure to inform you that you have been finalised for The Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018 for the memorable role for the Padmaavat.”

While Singh in his 8-year long career has won many awards, this award will be third Best Actor award for his stand out performance in Padmaavat. In the year 2016, Ranveer had won the Best Actor awards for his film Bajirao Mastani.

Meanwhile, several rumours doing round on the internet claimed that Ranveer Singh is tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Deepika Padukone. While the source of this rumour is unclear, the actor in an interview to Spice Route magazine cleared the air. Singh said that nothing has been made official and added that he cannot confirm on which date their marriage will take place in the future as he is not a seer.

While talking about the probable future when the ceremony will take place, he said that right now,the two of them are busy shooting for various projects. He added, “If there is an announcement in the future, you will be hearing me shouting from the rooftops.”

The two actors in the past have done three movies together- Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, Bajirao Mastani in 2015 and Padmaavat in 2018. While the two were paired together in Ram-Leela and Bajirao, they were cast opposite against each other in Padmaavat.