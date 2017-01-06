Rangoon trailer: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s violent love triangle

Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor’s romance is threatened by Saif Ali Khan in Rangoon’s trailer. (Official trailer)

The Rangoon trailer is out and has already crossed a million views. The fact is no surprise given that Kangana Ranaut shines as the showgirl Julia, while Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan battle over the same woman (sounds familiar?). The war scenes are shot beautiful and Vishal Bhardwaj characteristic take on easily mixing human intrigues with larger historical issues comes across beautifully in the clip. Reminiscent of 1947: A Love Story, Rangoon will probably go down very well with audiences with his mix of romance and patriotism.

Of course, one has to wonder if this year will be dominated by war time romances. Just like 2016 was a great year for sports films, 2017 might be a war movie year. Check it out:

Watch the trailer here:

The Ghazi Attack: Following the success of Baahubali, everyone is excited to see Rana Daggubati in this film that revolves around the Indian submarines that remained underwater for 18 days during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Taapsee Pannu will appear as the female lead and the film will release on February 17.

Rangoon: We’re already rooting for Shahid and Kangana, hoping they escape from Saif’s clutches and get a happy ending. The film will release on February 27.

Commando 2: While not based on any historical event, this sequel to the 2013 movie of the same name will see Vidyut Jamwal reprise his role and romance Adah Sharma. If the original film is anything to go by, the plot will feature both romantic and war elements. It will hit theatres on March 3.

You might also like to watch:

Tubelight: Based on the 1962 Sino-Indian War, it follows the story of Salman Khan who falls in love with a Chinese woman, played by actress Zhu Zhu. The film will hit theatres on June 25.