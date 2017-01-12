Rangoon song: Here’s why Bloody Hell with Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan makes us cringe

Kangana Ranaut romances Shahid Kapoor and Saif Alia Khan in Rangoon’s Bloody Hell. (Official video)

Rangoon’s first song Bloody Hell with Kangana Ranaut is a catchy number with strange but captivating choreography. The song is interspersed with scenes of Saif and Shahid’s respective love stories with Kangana’s character and overall, it’s a memorable video. But the more we get to know of Rangoon, the more it makes us disappointed. Don’t get us wrong, this film is going to have an enthralling storyline and great performances, but here’s why it does a disservice to the history that it’s based on.

Kangana’s Julia is based on the fearless Nadia aka Hunterwali – a stuntwoman/actress who has the distinction of starring in one of the first female-led films of Bollywood. When that’s one of the film’s USPs, you expect something more. Here you have Julia riding on stage in a horse in the days when Indian women weren’t supposed to step out of their house. She’s rocking her cargo pants when thirty years later, women wearing jeans would still be met with a ‘hawww!’ Given that, you want Kangana to be something more than the object that Saif and Shahid fight over.

Watch a clip of the fearless Nadia:

Consider Saif’s line in Rangoon’s trailer, “Ab hum dono mein se ek hi zinda bach sakta hai – main ya woh.” Doesn’t really matter that Kangana’s in love with Shahid, Saif’s ready to blast his brains out because, you know, who cares about the girl’s opinion, right?

Watch Kangana in Bloody Hell video:



Bloody Hell features scenes of Kangana slapping and fighting Shahid – that’s all the more cringeworthy. It’s the token, ‘Look, we’re feminists. Our heroine slapped a guy’ scene before the film will eventually devolve into Kangana standing mute with doe eyes as Saif aims a pistol at the man she loves. Unfortunately, contrary to Rangoon’s claims, Kangana’s male outfit is about as much she has in common with fearless Nadia, beyond that, she’s just your average cardboard cut-out prop for the battle between two men.