Rangasthalam Box Office Collection: Big feat! Ram Charan, Samantha movie earns Rs 100 in just 4 days

Samantha Prabhu and Ram Charan-starrer Rangasthalam has created a frenzied wave only four days after its release. The film has crossed the esteemed Rs 100 crore mark in global box-office collection. The film breaking into the coveted club has stunned trade analysts and box-office experts across the country. Storming the box-office both domestic and worldwide its unprecedented success in Australia will surely make the producers happy. The film has become the second highest opening weekend grosser in Australia in 2018. It is only second to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Rangasthalam, a period action drama narrates the story of Chitti Babu (Ram Charan) who views the world from a different perspective until he decides to fight for the villagers and stand against the village President.

According to film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has been doing exceptionally well globally, Bala on Tuesday tweeted, “In 4 days, #Rangastalam has crossed ₹ 100 Crs GBOC and has collected ₹102 Crs Gross and ₹63 Crs Share at the WW Box office..” The film released on March 30 has set cash registers ringing and entered Rs 100 crore before the end of first week. The film has been breaking barriers from the word go as it is only the second film in the history of Telugu cinema to enter the prestigious club in such a short time. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali is the only film to achieve the feat before.

In 4 days, #Rangastalam has crossed ₹ 100 Crs GBOC and has collected ₹102 Crs Gross and ₹63 Crs Share at the WW Box office.. pic.twitter.com/PuJcN4XrBV — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 3, 2018

The film’s success in the Land of Oz is a great surprise. Even trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday tweeted, “This is HUGE… This is an EYE-OPENER… Telugu film #Rangasthalam is the SECOND BIGGEST *opening weekend grosser* [2018] in AUSTRALIA… Collects A$ 289,768 [₹ 1.45 cr] in its opening weekend… Top 5 list follows… @Rentrak.”

This is HUGE… This is an EYE-OPENER… Telugu film #Rangasthalam is the SECOND BIGGEST *opening weekend grosser* [2018] in AUSTRALIA… Collects A$ 289,768 [₹ 1.45 cr] in its opening weekend… Top 5 list follows… @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018

Rangasthalam also marks as the 8th film of Samantha Ruth Prabhu to enter the Rs 100 crore club.