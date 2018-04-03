  3. Rangasthalam Box Office Collection: Big feat! Ram Charan, Samantha movie earns Rs 100 in just 4 days

Rangasthalam, a period action drama narrates the story of Chitti Babu (Ram Charan) who views the world from a different perspective until he decides to fight for the villagers and stand against the village President.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: April 3, 2018 9:59 PM
samantha ruth prabhu, ram charan rangasthalam movie, rangasthalam full movie online, rangasthalam full movie, rangasthalam collection, rangasthalam songs, rangasthalam box office collection, rangasthalam review, rangasthalam songs download, rangasthalam full movie online watch free, samantha ruth prabhu and ram charan, rangasthalam release date, rangasthalam trailer, rangasthalam box office collection day 4, rangasthalam box office collection worldwide Samantha Prabhu and Ram Charan-starrer Rangasthalam has created a frenzied wave only four days after its release. (Ramesh Bala/Twitter)

Samantha Prabhu and Ram Charan-starrer Rangasthalam has created a frenzied wave only four days after its release. The film has crossed the esteemed Rs 100 crore mark in global box-office collection. The film breaking into the coveted club has stunned trade analysts and box-office experts across the country. Storming the box-office both domestic and worldwide its unprecedented success in Australia will surely make the producers happy. The film has become the second highest opening weekend grosser in Australia in 2018. It is only second to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Rangasthalam, a period action drama narrates the story of Chitti Babu (Ram Charan) who views the world from a different perspective until he decides to fight for the villagers and stand against the village President.

According to film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has been doing exceptionally well globally, Bala on Tuesday tweeted, “In 4 days, #Rangastalam has crossed ₹ 100 Crs GBOC and has collected ₹102 Crs Gross and ₹63 Crs Share at the WW Box office..” The film released on March 30 has set cash registers ringing and entered Rs 100 crore before the end of first week. The film has been breaking barriers from the word go as it is only the second film in the history of Telugu cinema to enter the prestigious club in such a short time. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali is the only film to achieve the feat before.

The film’s success in the Land of Oz is a great surprise. Even trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday tweeted, “This is HUGE… This is an EYE-OPENER… Telugu film #Rangasthalam is the SECOND BIGGEST *opening weekend grosser* [2018] in AUSTRALIA… Collects A$ 289,768 [₹ 1.45 cr] in its opening weekend… Top 5 list follows… @Rentrak.”

Rangasthalam also marks as the 8th film of Samantha Ruth Prabhu to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

