Rally demands Bharat Ratna for Kishore Kumar

A procession was taken out today demanding that Bharat Ratna be conferred posthumously on legendary singer Kishore Kumar, while his fan clubs organised functions in various localities of the city to mark his 88th birth anniversary. A procession led by West Bengal minister of state for Sports, Laxmi Ratan Shukla demanded that Bharat Ratna be given to Kishore Kumar posthumously for his immense contribution to music. Shukla said, “We have already approached the Centre regarding this.” The Salkia Kishore Kumar Memorial Cultural Association took out the procession from Esplanade area in the metropolis to Salkia in Howrah town in the morning. Shukla is also the convener of the association. Music composer Bappi Lahiri, popular Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Kumar Sanu sang “Happy Birthday to dear Kishoreda” along with Tollywood superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee at a function at Science City tonight.

A giant cake was cut on the occasion to mark Kishore Kumar’s 88th birthday. “Together we had worked for over a decade,” Lahiri said and sang the “Asha Bhalobasa” track. Singers Abhijeet and Sanu jointly sang “zindagi ka safar…”. “Our so-called rivalry was a creation of media,” Abhijeet and Sanu said. In various places of the city local fan clubs organised functions to pay tributes to Kishore Kumar. Kishore Kumar was born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly on August 4, 1929 at Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. He died on October 13, 1987.