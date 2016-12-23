Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya files for divorce from Ashwin Ramkumar

Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya filed for divorce from her husband Ashwin Ramkumar. (Indian Express)

Superstar Rajinikanth’s family is going through a rough patch as the 2.0 actor’s younger daughter Soundarya filed for divorce from her husband Ashwin Ramkumar in Chennai after six years of marriage. The couple reportedly came to a mutual agreement to part ways after having a difference of opinion. Ashwin and Soundarya have a one-year-old son Ved, but it is not known so far whether the parents will share joint custody of their child. According to a report in PTI, Soundarya confirmed the rumours regarding about her marriage earlier this year in September.

She wrote on Twitter, “News about my marriage is true. We have been separated for over a year and divorce talks are on. I request all to respect my family’s privacy.” Unlike her elder sister Aishwarya Dhanush who has appeared in a number of films, Soundarya has kept to the production side of filmmaking. She has worked in a number of Tamil films as a graphic designer and even directed the 2014 historical film Kochadaiiyaan, starring Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone. She is the founder of Ocher Picture Productions and produced the 2010 comedy Goa. Her next project Velai Illa Pattathari 2 will see her directing her brother-in-law Dhanush in the sequel to the 2014 blockbuster.

You might also like to watch:

Soundarya and Ashwin had tied the knot in 2010 in a glamorous affair that had renowned guests from all walks of life including movies, business and politics. According to a report in Bollywood Life, the couple’s relationship has soured over the years and Rajinikanth stayed with them for a few weeks in an attempt to salvage things between Soundarya and Ashwin. However, the couple had irreconcilable differences and decided that it was best to go their separate ways.