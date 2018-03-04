Rajinikanth’s 2.O teaser leaked! His fans play saviour, do this for Thalaivaa

After Kaala, the teaser of 2.0 has been leaked and minutes after the release, the clip has gone viral.

Rajinikanth is indeed the most bankable star in South but looks like the Thalaiva is having a bit of bad luck of late. Just a couple of days back, the teaser of Kaala was leaked hours before the official launch. Now, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 has also met a similar fate. After Kaala, the teaser of 2.0 has been leaked and minutes after the release, the clip has gone viral.

People from the industry have condemned the act of piracy and asked for strict actions against the perpetrators. Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, tweeted such acts will not be “tolerated or encouraged.” Soundarya wrote on Twitter, ” Leaking content online before the official release should not be TOLERATED or ENCOURAGED ! This is a heartless act ignoring hard work, efforts and sentiments of the makers for few seconds of excitement !!! #BeAshamed #StopPiracy #StopMisusingDigitalMedium.”

Leaking content online before the official release should not be TOLERATED or ENCOURAGED ! This is a heartless act ignoring hard work, efforts and sentiments of the makers for few seconds of excitement !!! #BeAshamed #StopPiracy #StopMisusingDigitalMedium — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) March 4, 2018

Fans of Rajinikanth too have come in support of the superstar. They have not just expressed their displeasure with the miscreants who leaked the teaser. But also appealed to people to not circulate the leaked teaser on social media. They have said that such an act spoils the effort of the director and crew, who are sweating it out to make the project.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the leak:

#2Point0 Teaser Leaked..#Kaala Teaser was also leaked & Launch was preponed. Technology spoils our excitement sometimes — Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) March 4, 2018

Teaser fullaa Green Screenum, Blue Screenum palla ilikuthu . Paavam shankar and team – this is the result of many months of sleepless nights for them . All gone in a single leak. Will definitely have impact on release and revenue . #2point0 . — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) March 4, 2018

Shocked to hear that #2point0 teaser has been leaked online by some miscreants. This kind of criminal adventurism should be stopped and strict action taken against the offenders. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 4, 2018

2.0 is expected to be India’s most expensive film. The Sci-Fi action film has been reportedly produced on a budget of Rs 400 cr. The teaser has been leaked even before a scheduled launch date. The video may have been leaked from the site, where the VFX work of the film is going on.

The upcoming film has increased excitement of fans, not only because it is a Rajinikanth film but after the huge success of the first installment, people have better expectation from the sequel. The film has drawn attention of not just in the South but also of cinegoers from the north, courtesy Akshay Kumar. The Khiladi Kumar is all set to make his Kollywood debut as the antagonist in the film 2.0.

After the leak of Kaala teaser, the launch event was preponed but that might not happen with 2.0 since the VFX still needs some fixation.