Rajinikanth selfie video: Superstar gets the hang of the feature, breaks Net; watch

A selfie video of superstar Rajinikanth is spreading on social media like wildfire. The superstar made the video in the United States where he is vacationing. In the selfie video, it can be very easily assessed that the superstar is making a selfie video for the first time, as he is seen asking the driver, ”Is the red button on”? Rajinikanth along with his daughter Aishwarya had gone to the United States for a regular medical check-up. Thalaivar is expected to return to India in two week’s time. The superstar will soon re-start shooting for a ‘Kaala,’ a film in which he plays the role of a slum-lord-turned-gangster. Rajinikanth has completed the first scheduled shooting of the film. Kaala is being directed by Kabali director Pa. Ranjith, according to an IANS report.

The actor has been in the news for the last few months. There have been reports that the actor may soon launch his own political outfit. As per reports the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended an invite to the superstar to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, according to an Indian Express report.

In June, Rajinikanth while addressing a gathering had said that he will join politics ‘if the gods are willing’. The Superstar had said, ”God decides what we have to do in life, right now I am an actor, but if tomorrow he decides that I should join politics then I will. I will serve the people honestly and won’t tolerate people who join politics to make money,” according to the Indian Express.