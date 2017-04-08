Rajinikanth says ‘difficult to take pictures with each fan’, cancels meet, but vows a face-to-face meet in near future

In a setback for all Rajinikanth die-hard followers, the superstar cancelled his meeting with fans in Chennai. (PTI)

In a setback for all Rajinikanth die-hard followers, the superstar cancelled his meeting with fans in Chennai that was arranged by a functionary of the Rajinikanth Fans Association in Sri Lanka. Rajinikanth had earlier cancelled his trip to Sri Lanka after protests from Tamil groups which was scheduled between April 12 and 16. The 66-year-old star said that initially, the plan was to meet all fans and take photographs and also organise a feast. However, he cancelled the meeting and added that it was practically impossible to take individual pictures with fans whose numbers run into at least 2000. The cancellation of the event left the eagerly-waiting fans very disappointed. The ‘Robot’ star said that he understands and sympathises with the fans feelings. He added that in the near future, a meeting will be planned with fans from every district separately so that they can take individual photographs.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Earlier, speculation was rife that Rajinikanth was making efforts to foray into politics soon and his meeting with fans in April was part of his planned political debut. However, the actor put an end to all the speculation by clarifying that the meetings planned by his fan associations were not politically-motivated. While his fans have been urging the actor to join politics for the past several years, some political parties have also tried to woo him in view of his mass appeal. While the man has cordial relations with all, he is yet to indicate whether he will join any side or chart a path out just for himself or whether he will continue to shun politics.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in the much-anticipated sci-fi thriller 2.0, which is being directed by Shankar. Made on a lavish budget of Rs 600 crore, 2.0 is touted as the costliest Asian film. Also starring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain, 2.0 has music by AR Rahman.