Rajinikanth birthday wishes pour in as Thalaiva turns 67, here is how industry, others wished superstar

Rajinikanth birthday wishes: Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad in 1950, over the last 67 years Rajinikanth has become not just a superstar but virtually a vital part of people's lives in the country.

By: | New Delhi | Published: December 12, 2017 12:19 PM
Rajinikanth birthday wishes: Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad in 1950, over the last 67 years Rajinikanth has become not just a superstar but virtually a vital part of people’s lives in the country. The actor started his career by acting in plays while working in the Bangalore Transport Service as a bus conductor. He made his debut in films with K. Balachander’s Tamil drama Apoorva Raagangal (1975). And now more than 40 years of his debut the young Gaekwad has become one of Tamil Nadu’s biggest screen idol, who has a long number of followers both in India and in abroad. Respectfully called- Thalaiva, which means leader or boss in Tamil and is equivalent to ‘Sir’.

Along with working in other regional film industries of India, the Thalaiva in his career has also appeared in the cinemas of other nations which includes the American film Bloodstone (1988). Over his 40 years of his career- Rajinikanth has won six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, four Best Actor Awards and two Special Awards for Best Actor — and a Filmfare Best Tamil Actor Award. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016 by the Government of India for his contributions to the arts. In the year 2014, at the 45th International Film Festival of India, Rajinikanth was conferred with the “Centenary Award for Indian Film Personality of the Year”.

Rajinikanth birthday wishes: Check out how celebrities wished the superstar:

In the year 1981, Rajinikanth married Latha Rangachari, who was a student of Ethiraj College for Women and she had interviewed him for her college magazine. The couple has two daughters named Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Soundarya Rajinikanth. His daughter Aishwarya married actor Dhanush on 18 November 2004 and they have two sons, Yathra and Linga.

