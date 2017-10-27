Rajinikanth 2.0: What Thalaivar said about simplicity and being paid will amaze you

Recently, the main cast and crew of the film held a press conference in Dubai. (Photo: IE)

Director ‪S Shankar’s 2.0 that features ‪Rajinikanth‬, ‪Akshay Kumar‬ and ‪Amy Jackson in the lead cast is all set for a release on January 26, 2018. Along with the superstar cast, the music in this film has been given by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. Recently, the main cast and crew of the film held a press conference in Dubai where they landed a few hours ahead of the release their most-awaited music album. After landing in the city, Rajnikanth became the show stealer of the event with just one simple answer. When asked about the reason behind his simplicity, Thalaivar, with his trademark modesty said, “Nobody pays me to act in my real life, so I’m simple,” as quoted by Indian Express. This one answer by the actor was enough to make the members present at the press meet to cheer loudly.

The actor further in bis speech, thanked the director S Shankar and producer Subaskaran for casting him in the film. Rajinikanth then went on to call 2.0 as India’s most prestigious project yet. Further, he promised that the film will not just be appreciated in India, but also in the other parts of the world. The report by IE also states that composer AR Rahman at the event revealed that 2.0 has three songs, out of which two songs will be released at the grand event on Friday. The songs will be released at a grand audio release function slated to be held at Dubai’s Burj Park and the main highlight of the event will be a live performance by music maestro AR Rahman of his compositions from 2.0 along with 125 symphony artists.

While the film promotions are yet to begin, the audio launch has been done on a bigger scale in front of the media. The star cast of the film reached at the venue of the audio launch in a chopper. Akshay Kumar even shared a photograph of himself holding hands with music maestro AR Rahman and Shankar and wrote, “And we are off for the #2Point0PressMeet! See you on the other side shortly. #2point0.”