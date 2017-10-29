Rajinikanth 2.0 release date changed? Here is when Akshay Kumar, Thalaivar starrer may now release

2.0 which is a sci-fi movie, is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s successful movie ‘Robot’ that released in 2010. (Source: Twitter)

Ever since Akshay Kumar announced the release date of his upcoming movie Padman this morning, there was unrest among fans. Actually, Padman which was supposed to release on April 13, 2018 is now releasing on Republic Day, just one day after the release date of another Akshay Kumar movie 2.0 which also stars superstar Rajinikanth in lead role. The actor announced the new release date of Padman, which is January 26, 2018, with a poster of the film. Akshay tweeted, “Not all superheroes come with capes! Bringing you the true story of a real superhero, #Padman this Republic Day – 26th January, 2018!”

Fans were expecting that the release of one of these movies might be postponed. Later in the evening, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that 2.0 will now release on April 18. “#BreakingNews: #2Point0 to release on 13 April 2018,” he posted on his official Twitter handle. However, within minutes, Taran took down the tweet, leaving the fans confused. Many Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site and expressed their views on the same. Here are some top reactions:

(Source: Twitter)

deleted

tweeted about postponement of 2.0 to april 13th. — Suresh™ (@suresh5794) October 29, 2017

???????? even @taran_adarsh had deleted his own tweet ???? its make a lots of confusion ???? — Vinayak Verma (@vinayakverma72) October 29, 2017

Taran Adarsh tweet ah delete pannitaaraam…April 13 2018 semma date bro…. — arunprasad (@Cinimafanatic) October 29, 2017

2.0 April 13 nu First Tweet ittatha. athu 2 min kazhinhappol Delete aakki. — Abhilash As (@As_Abhi_VFC) October 29, 2017

@taran_adarsh tweet delete kyu kiye chachu? — Deep SanDeep… (@Rocco_2Point0) October 29, 2017

Padman is based on the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganatham. It traces the struggle of a man who makes his mission to find affordable and hygienic alternatives for sanitary pads for women in his village thereby helping the improvement of sanitation facilities especially for women during menstruation.

Meanwhile, 2.0 which is a sci-fi movie, is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s successful movie ‘Robot’ that released in 2010. Earlier in the day, another analyst Ramesh Bala had hinted that 2.0 release might be postponed. “Looks like a delay with the VFX. The shooting has been done though with Amy Jackson recently wrapping up a song. Now that the Audio launch was successful, the news will not seem very negative. And also they’ll get more time to space out the teaser and trailer launch,” Ramesh Bala had told IE.