Raid vs Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office Collection: Will Ajay Devgn starrer topple Luv Ranjan movie’s Rs 100 cr mark?

It’s the moment of celebration for Ajay Devgn and Co. And why not, his first release of the year ‘Raid’ has roared at the box office in just 5 days of its release. The Rajkumar Gupta directorial has crossed over Rs 50 Crore in its collections in just 5 days! The film has so far made Rs 53.03 Crore in India collections and is expected to get even better in the coming days. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the movie is eyeing an impressive week 1 total. #Raid maintains the momentum… Crosses ₹ 50 cr mark… Is eyeing an IMPRESSIVE Week 1 total… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr, Mon 6.26 cr, Tue 5.76 cr. Total: ₹ 53.03 cr. India biz.,” tweeted Adarsh.

What now is the buzz is whether the film be able to beat its parallel competitor “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” that is just UNSTOPPABLE at the ticket windows. The comic caper starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh has already entered the Rs 100 Crore club. The Luv Ranjan directorial is the second film of the year to get the coveted position. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety continues to collect impressive numbers even after 4 weeks of its release. Till Monday, the film has grossed Rs 100.88 Crore. “#SonuKeTituKiSweety continues to score… [Week 4] Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.11 cr, Sun 2.32 cr, Mon 76 lakhs, Tue 78 lakhs. Total: ₹ 100.88 cr. India biz… #SKTKS,” tweeted Taran Adarsh on its week 4 performance.

Now, from the growing trends, it seems that Raid might be just able to earn what Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety has grossed in its fourth week, considering that the film has gone past Rs 50 Crore mark in 5 days. Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety in its fifth day had earned Rs 36.67 Crore and Raid has gone much ahead of the mark. With the weekend collection of Rs 41.01 crore, Raid has also become the second highest weekend opener, toppling Akshay Kumar’s PadMan.

It is a head-on fight between Raid and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety as the two films are doing extremely well at the box office, and with their different and engaging stories, are expected to keep the cash counters rolling. While Raid is about an honest income tax officer Amay Patnaik, played by Devgn, fighting against the system; SKTKS is on the lines of romance vs bromance where Kartik Aaryan wants to save Sunny Singh from the female protagonist Nushrat Bharucha.