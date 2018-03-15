Raid movie review: SUPERB! This nail-biting thriller is gripping and entertaining, says Taran Adarsh

Raid movie review: Ajay Devgn starrer crime drama film Raid, is all set to hit the silver screens on March 16. (Raid’s official Twitter handle)

Raid movie review: Ajay Devgn starrer crime drama film Raid, is all set to hit the silver screens on March 16. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the film is based on a true incident of a high-profile income tax raid that was conducted in the 80s. Hailing the performances and screenwriting, movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh described the film as ‘SUPERB’. Appreciating the direction of the film, Adarsh said that Raj Kumar Gupta has delivered a ‘solid film’ and this film can be counted as one of the best films by Gupta. The film also stars Ileana D’Cruz, who gave a decent performance, while Saurabh Shukla was brilliant, as per Taran Adarsh. He also said that for this film, word of mouth will help in pushing the business at box office.

Bollywood film analyst took to Twitter and wrote, “#Aamir and #NoOneKilledJessica director Raj Kumar Gupta delivers a solid film… #Raid is his best work to date… Also, the dialogue-baazi is sure to be greeted with whistles and claps… Word of mouth will help the biz grow.” He further wrote, “#Raid works for two major reasons: Watertight screenwriting + sharp performances [Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla are brilliant]… The face-off between the two is the USP… Ileana is decent… Amongst the supporting cast, actor portraying Saurabh Shukla’s mother is tremendous…”

#Raid works for two major reasons: Watertight screenwriting + sharp performances [Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla are brilliant]… The face-off between the two is the USP… Ileana is decent… Amongst the supporting cast, actor portraying Saurabh Shukla’s mother is tremendous… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2018

#Aamir and #NoOneKilledJessica director Raj Kumar Gupta delivers a solid film… #Raid is his best work to date… Also, the dialogue-baazi is sure to be greeted with whistles and claps… Word of mouth will help the biz grow. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2018

Giving it a big thumbs up, Adarsh gave this film 4 stars! He wrote this on Twitter, “#OneWordReview… #Raid: SUPERB. Rating:- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This nail-biting thriller is smart, engaging, gripping and entertaining… Go for it!”

#OneWordReview…#Raid: SUPERB.

Rating:- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

This nail-biting thriller is smart, engaging, gripping and entertaining… Go for it! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2018

Both Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz will be seen together after Baadshaho once again, which was released last year. And, this time also, Ajay Devgn is likely to set to impress the viewers with his powerful performance.

Watch Trailer:

The trailer of the film was released on Feb 5, 2018, and with that itself, the film managed to grab eyeballs and garnered appreciation for its punchy-oneliners and hard-hitting dialogues.