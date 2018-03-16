Raid movie review: Saurabh Shukla outshines Ajay Devgn who fails to bring novelty to the film

The Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla and Ilena D’Cruz starrer is based on the country’s longest I-T raid which took place in Lucknow in the 80’s.

Ratings- 3.5*

Raid movie review: Rajkumar Gupta takes the director’s chair after a span of four years and what he produces is no-nonsensical riveting drama which keeps the viewers gripped till the end. The Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla and Ilena D’Cruz starrer is based on the country’s longest I-T raid which took place in Lucknow in the 80’s. Amay Patnaik (played by Ajay Devgn) is an honest income tax officer who doesn’t bow down to any pressure whatsoever (not even the then PM)! His honesty is something he takes pride in and in spite of 49 transfers, the officer is undaunted by any political pressure. After a tip from an anonymous man, Amay carries out a raid in the house of a corrupt politician Tauji (Saurabh Shukla).

The film starts off without much beating around the bush introducing the tough and ethical police officers who shies away from taking bribes, is dutiful and prefers to indulge in pleasures which he can afford. Amay is tipped off a corrupt politician who allegedly owns an expansive amount of black money. Without further ado, the raid kicks off real soon and then continues…. continues for the rest of the film. Amidst this, there is romance, suspense, songs and of course action!

With a perfect running time of 128 minutes, Raid starts slow but eventually gets on track and delivers a powerful piece. In the first half, director Rajkumar Gupta takes time to prepare his audience and sets the tone for the second half. Comparatively, post-intermission the real action begins and gives the film a much-needed push.

Ajay Devgn as Amay Patnaik is good but nothing we haven’t see in his past films. He does the talking through his eyes. The intense look does the magic for him. But again Raid is not Devgn’s best work and the audience will not witness anything to swoon over him in this film. Saurabh Shukla is the breather of the film. Surprisingly, Shukla steals the show as Tauji. He comes back to screen after almost one year (last time seen in Jagga Jasoos) and what a what a show he puts up! Ileana has few scenes in the film but she does a good job altogether. Amit Sial who was last seen in Titli makes a notable presence in the film by extending a good comic timing.

No One Killed Jessica and Ghanchakkar famed director Rajkumar Gupta delivers a crisp and entertaining film. Though he loses the pace in parts and the film seems stretched in the beginning, he bakes a good second half, one that keeps you glued. Ritesh Shah’s dialogues give the film the real edge. Watch out for the conversation between Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla, the dialogues are whistle worthy. In spite of the engaging dialogues, Shah misses out on the screenplay. In spite of some soulful numbers in the film, the songs fail to go down well with the scenes. The inclusion of songs look forced and unnecessary.

Ajay Devgn’s first release this year, the movie might not be a box office winner but Raid settles for a good one-time watch film. Watch it for Saurabh Shukla, if not Devgn because he has got the film going.