Raid box office collection prediction: Ajay Devgn, Ilena D’Cruz starrer set to earn Rs 8.25 cr on day 1

Raid box office collection prediction: Raid box office collection prediction: Ajay Devgn, Ilena D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla starrer film Raid, is set to hit the theatres on March 16. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta the film is being touted as the first Bollywood project to be based on an Income Tax Raid. After Baadshaho, which released last year, both Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz will be seen together once again in this thriller. Expectations are sky high since Devgn will be back as the angry young man who takes on the baddies but not in his conventional ‘Action Jackson’ style. Set in the 80’s, Raid’s story is based on the longest income tax search of Lucknow which was executed by the dauntless IT Officer Amay Patnaik.

Trade analyst Girish Johar told FinancialExpress.com that the film doesn’t have a lot of commercial approach to it despite having many stars in important roles. ”When the trailer was released, it raised quite a lot of eyebrows. Inspite of starring an A-lister, the film does not have a commercial approach to it. Ajay Devgan starrer is likely to start of with Rs 8.25 cr,” he said. However, Girish Johar believes that Rajkumar Gupta’s past record hints at Raid being different than usual Bollywood movies. ”The sensibility of the director is on the niche. The film promises to be high on content and quality and will be unlike other commercial Bollywood cinema,” he added.

Watch Raid trailer here:

Ilena plays the better half of the fearless IT Officer portrayed by Ajay Devgn in Raid. The film also stars veteran actor Saurabh Shukla in the role of a filthy rich goon known as Rajaji. Inspired by true tales of the 80’s, the film will explore what goes behind those IT raids which include some of the most politically backed people. Needless to say, we expect a lot in terms of direction and acting since some of the best names in the industry have collaborated for this project.

Last week saw the release of 3 films, Hate Story 4, 3 Storeys and Dil Junglee which failed to show notable impact at the box office. While Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which released almost three weeks back continues to do astounding business at the box office. Whether Raid manages to stand up high against the Luv Ranjan directorial will be something to look out for.