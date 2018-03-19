Raid Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn starrer shows solid growth, earns this amount after opening weekend

Raid Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkumar Gupta directorial features Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead role. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

Raid Box Office Collection Day 3: Released on March 16, 2018, Rajkumar Gupta directorial Raid starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead role has managed to earn Rs 40 crore at the end of its opening weekend. According to film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh, Raid has garnered over Rs 40 crore after Day 3. He shared a post saying, “#Raid gets a THUMBS UP from audiences… Witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Sat + Sun… Strong word of mouth helps multiply numbers, after a mediocre start on Fri morning… Emerges SECOND HIGHEST WEEKEND of 2018… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr. Total: ₹ 41.01 cr. India biz.” In addition to this, Raid has also managed to surpass Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan to grab the second position in the list of TOP 5 – 2018 Opening Weekend movies.

He wrote, “Opening Weekend biz… 1. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]… Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu. 2. #Raid ₹ 41.01 cr. 3. #PadMan ₹ 40.05 cr. 4. #SonuKeTituKiSweety #SKTKS ₹ 26.57 cr. 5. #Pari ₹ 15.34 cr. India biz.”

On Sunday, after Day 2 of the film, Adarsh had shared, “#Raid shows a WONDERFUL 38.04% GROWTH on Day 2… Strong word of mouth is resulting in enhanced footfalls and BO numbers… Biz on Sun should be SUPER-STRONG too… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr. Total: ₹ 23.90 cr. India biz.”

Here is what Taran Adarsh had said after the end of Raid’s opening day, “After an ordinary start in morning shows, #Raid jumped post noon onwards… Evening/night shows saw super growth… A double-digit start for a non-masala, realistic film is heartening… Strong word of mouth should boost numbers on Sat and Sun… Fri ₹ 10.04 cr. India biz.”

Ajay Devgn’s Raid might have become the second film in the list of top 5 movies on the basis of the opening weekend collection, but it has earned relatively low as compared to Devgn’s Baadshaho that was released six months back. Baadshaho had collected Rs. 43.30 crore in its opening weekend. While Baadshaaho had earned Rs 64.14 crore and had a Rs 78.1 crore lifetime collection, only time will tell that whether Raid manages to surpass it.