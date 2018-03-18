Raid box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer surprises analysts, earns this record amount on day 2

Strong word of mouth review has generated a lot of interest in this riveting tale.

After a successful show at the box office last year, Ajay Devgn hit the theatres this Friday with Raj Kumar Gupta directorial Raid. The opening day of the film was quite a sight for the makers as it garnered a whopping Rs 10.04 cr at the box office. Raid collected a whopping Rs 13.86 cr on day 2. Strong word of mouth review has generated a lot of interest in this riveting tale. To top it all, the Devgn starrer has also become the third highest grosser of 2018.

Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh tweets, ”After an ordinary start in morning shows, #Raid jumped post noon onwards… Evening/night shows saw super growth… A double digit start for a non-masala, realistic film is heartening… Strong word of mouth should boost numbers on Sat and Sun… Fri ₹ 10.04 cr. India biz.”

Raid was the solo release of this week and the Devgn starrer received a roaring welcome at the box office. As per trade analyst Girish Johar, Raid is going to earn Rs 30 cr approx over the weekend.

Raid is based on a real-life IT raid which took place in Lucknow in the 80’s. The raid continued for a span of two days and was carried out by IT officer Amay Pattnaik. Ajay Devgn plays the role of the righteous officer par excellence, whose only motive is to extract money of the black money hoarder. Saurabh Shukla has put up a phenomenal show as the corrupt politician ‘ Tauji’. The dialogues in the film are worth many whistle blows. Ileana D’ Cruz (Malini) as the wife of Amay Patnaik puts up a decent show as the supportive wife.

Raid will face competition from Rani Mukherjee starrer Hichki releasing next week. This will be Rani’s comeback film after she went into a hiatus for four years post pregnancy. In Hichki, Rani plays the role of a teacher with a speech defect and how she overcomes her weakness to highlight her true potential as a teacher.