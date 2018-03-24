Raid box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer gets Hichki on day 8, earns Rs 66.60 cr

Raid box office collection: The story is based on true IT raid which took place in Lucknow in the 80’s.

Raid box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla starrer Raid hit the screens last Friday and since then it has been eliciting fair numbers at the box office. But, this week started off low key for the film since it managed to earn just Rs 3.55 cr on day 8. Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ”Raid faces a decline at the start of Week 2, but is DECENT nonetheless… Should witness an upward trend on Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 3.55 cr. Total: ₹ 66.60 cr. India biz.”

One reason for the decline could be the release of Rani Mukherjee starrer Hichki which is a story of an aspiring teacher with a speech defect. Rani made her comeback after a hiatus of 4 years and this could be the reason people lined up for Hichki instead of Raid.

Raid is a story of a righteous IT officer Amay Pattnaik who goes out of his way to extort black money out of the kitty of the black money hoarders. He knocks the door of an influential figure in Lucknow for his next IT raid and what happens next is what constitutes the best part of the film. Some scenes in the film are worth the whistle blow especially the parts where Saurabh Shukla and Devgn crack a conversation. The film stands at Rs 66.60 cr. The story is based on true IT raid which took place in Lucknow in the 80’s. It was also one of the longest-running raids of all time, which continued for a span of 2 days.

After the release of two successful film last year- Baadshaho and Golmaal again, Ajay Devgn starts off this year with this Raj Kumar Gupta directorial venture which is a perfect amalgamation of action, romance and suspense.

Interestingly, PadMan starring Akshay Kumar could not surpass the coveted mark of Rs 100 cr in spite of the starry affair. Will Ajay Devgn film cross the mark and become the third film of 2018 to make this number?