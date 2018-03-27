Raid box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz starrer nears Rs 100 cr mark, will be third movie this year to achieve this massive feat

Raid box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer nears Rs 100 crore mark. (Bollywood Hungama)

Raid starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz witnessed a slow start at the ticket window but has picked pace over the past week. The reason behind its box office success has been attributed to the ‘good word of mouth’ from both critics and people. The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial is now nearing Rs 100 crore mark and would be the third to do so after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s January release Padmaavat and recently released Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Raid has earned Rs 81.95 crore at the end of week two.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the break up of the second-week earnings of the film. “Raid [Week 2] Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 5.71 cr, Sun 7.22, Mon 2.42 cr. Total: ₹ 81.95 cr. India biz,” he tweeted. With this, it has become the third highest grosser in the second-week earnings. It failed to surpass Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which had bagged Rs 16.48 crore while Raid has managed to earn Rs 16.48 crore.

Padmaavat still remains the highest with Rs 46 crore in its bag as second week earnings. Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan is at fourth with Rs 9.03 crore, according to a Bollywood Hungama report.

Set in Lucknow during the early 1980s, the film revolves around an incorruptible IT officer Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn) who gets an anonymous tip about a political leader Tauji’s (Saurabh Shukla) illegal assets and plans an elaborate raid on Tauji’s home and businesses.

The film has some soul-soothing songs like ‘Sanu Ek Pal Chain’ and ‘Nit Khair Manga’ which depicts the beautiful bond between Ajay and Ileana’s characters.

Raid has been quite successful overseas too. Released a day earlier in the overseas market, the film has managed to garner positive reviews. Raid has managed to earn 3,132 USD [Rs. 2.02 lacs] from 12 screens in Australia box office.

Talking about New Zealand box office, the Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz starrer has earned 1,284 USD [Rs. 83,073] from 7 screens, according to Bollywood Hungama report.