Raid box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz starrer marches past Rs 50 cr mark, beats Padman’s weekend collections

Raid box office collection: Raid, helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta is based on a true IT raid which took place in Lucknow in the 80’s.

Raid box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz starrer Raid has started off on a positive note and with a weekend collection of Rs 41.01 crore and has also become the second highest weekend opener, toppling Akshay Kumar’s PadMan by a small margin.

After an overwhelming response during the weekends, on day 4, Raid made a collection of Rs 6.26 crore. Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ” #Raid is SUPER-STRONG on Mon… An indicator that the film will sustain very well on weekdays… Current trending suggests ₹ 64 cr [+/-] Week 1, which is EXCELLENT for a non-masala film… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr, Mon 6.26 cr. Total: ₹ 47.27 cr. India biz.”

Audiences are thronging theatres to watch this flick and the word of mouth review of the film is strong. The film has magaed to hold strong even on weekdays with the fall in numbers just a little over 50%, nothing short of a boon for the makers. On day 5, the Ajay Devgn starrer has minted Rs. 5.75 crore approx. The film has crossed the mark of Rs 50 crore and at this juncture stands at Rs 53.02 crore.

Raid, helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta is based on a true IT raid which took place in Lucknow in the 80’s. Ajay Devgn plays the character of the righteous IT officer Amay Pattniak who has been transferred 49 times in the last 7 years, thanks to his virtuous character. Amay is not afraid to take on the black money hoarders and in his quest for extracting illegal money out of the corrupt, he knocks the door of local goon and politician ‘Taiji’. Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla have done a commendable job but down the line, its Shukla who outshines the Dhrishyam actor. Some epic dialogues add that extra edge to the film.

This week, the Ajay Devgn starrer is all set to clash with Rani Mukherjee starrer Hichki wherein she plays the role of a teacher with a speech defect. Rani went on a hiatus of 4 years post pregnancy and Hichki is going to be her comeback film. While we still wait to see the Mardaani girl spread her magic on screen, will her film undo the ‘unstoppable’ BO business of Raid?