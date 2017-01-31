Raees vs Kaabil: Rakesh Roshan takes a potshot at Shahrukh Khan again

Rakesh Roshan continues his smear campaign against Shahrukh Khan for ‘undercutting’ Hrithik. (Indian Express/ Twitter)

While Kaabil and Raees are both doing well at the box office given their number of screens, star power and promotions, Rakesh Roshan isn’t willing to stop his smear campaign against Shahrukh Khan and team Raees. According to a report in DNA, Rakesh said that Kaabil was supposed to get 50% of screens in the country, as opposed to the current 40%. He said that his distributor went back on his promise and while he didn’t specifically mention Shahrukh, the statement was enough to imply that Rakesh believed Shahrukh had bullied his way around to get 60% of the screens. If Hrithik inherited anything from his dad, it was his good looks, if there was anything he didn’t – it is Rakesh’s lack of sportsmanship. Hrithik has maintained a very dignified stance against the Raees and Kaabil clash.

Shahrukh Khan too has remained benevolent despite Rakesh’s allegations. In this latest controversy, SRK told DNA, “No, nothing hurts me. I know what I do, I know what feelings I have. And the main feeling that I have is I do things above board and honestly. I don’t need to say it to anyone or prove it, specially on a public platform. I don’t need to be justifying anything. I have been here long enough. I respect everybody and more than that, I respect my honesty and my earnestness in the way I do business so I am not going to react to XYZ or anyone saying anything about me. You can say, ask, complain or talk.”

Hrithik and Shahrukh have remained supportive of each other despite the Raees and Kaabil clash. In fact, on the day of the films’ release they both congratulated each other on Twitter.