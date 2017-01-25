As Raees vs Kaabil box office battle rage, Hrithik Roshan’s posts tweet to Shahrukh Khan, gets tough love response!

Shahrukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan remains as classy ever despite Raees and Kaabil’s clash.

Even as Raees and Kaabil go into cut-throat competition for box office supremacy today, Hrithik Roshan and Shahrukh Khan know that it’s just business and their friendship remains unchanged. For anyone hoping for some vicious celebrity drama, the stars just squashed any possibility with a heartwarming exchange on Twitter. Hrithik wrote today, “Dear @iamsrk today as a mentor I’m sure u will inspire me yet again with #Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with #Kaabil.” Shahrukh responded, [email protected] wish could have avoided overlap of releases. That said…my love to u & @yamigautam dad & @_SanjayGupta. Kaabil wil b awesome.” The classy exchange is the best possible ending we could have hoped for in the Raees-Kaabil clash.

Dear @iamsrk today as a mentor Im sure u will inspire me yet again with #Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with #Kaabil. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 25, 2017



This exchange comes in stark contrast to Rakesh Roshan’s rant last month about how Shahrukh undercut Hrithik by choosing to release Raees at the same time as Kaabil. While this only reflected poorly on Rakesh, Hrithik maintained his dignity, while superbly defending his father and supporting Shahrukh in equal measures. While the stars’ beautiful gesture has won over any fans, it has angered several others. Check out the varied reactions below:

@iHrithik @iamsrk kya baat hai ????????????God bless u ..May both Kaabil and Raees do rocking business ..inshallah ???????? — Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar) January 25, 2017

@iHrithik ???? why are u talking nicely to this backstabber @iamsrk again? He is neither a friend nor a mentor. Wake up to Reality. — Maya (@IamMayaSharma) January 25, 2017

@iHrithik @iamsrk don’t let this clash affect your friendship. It’s just a film. Friendships r forever. — MASRUR (@SRKsChampion) January 25, 2017

@iHrithik @iamsrk so much love both of u for this tweet.. Raees and Kaabil pic.twitter.com/wiJaK3sf13 — Ek Raees (@RaeesIsHere) January 25, 2017

@AdiSRKian hahahahaha biggest joke of the year lol have u seen the crap some srkians tweet duggu 24/7 ? @iHrithik @iamsrk — iKaabilDan (@iDanPrakash) January 25, 2017

Hrithik and Shahrukh’s friendship goes way back – long before Hrithik even joined movies – to when the pair hung out on the sets of 1995’s Karan Arjun. And, of course, who can forget the immensely popular Kabhi Khushi Kahbi Gham where they lit up the screen every moment they were together?