Raees vs Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan finally breaks silence on clashing with Shahrukh Khan

Kaabil and Raees were pitted against each other ever since their release dates were first announced. While Shahrukh Khan’s Raees trailer blew up the internet, Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam have been doing a great job of steadily winning over viewers with their sweet love story. Now, for the first time, the Mohenjodaro star has talked about going head to head with King Khan at the box office, according to a report in India TV News.

Hrithik said, “It is not our job to see what somebody else is doing. We have to focus on what we have in our hand and leave the rest to the audience. It is unfortunate and shouldn’t have happened.” He further added that Shahrukh’s move to release Raees on January 25 wasn’t unethical since the date didn’t belong to one particular party and he even went on to wish SRK the best.

Hrithik has definitely taken the more mature route, compared to dad Rakesh Roshan. When the Raees trailer first came out and announced its release date, Rakesh had gone on a tirade, saying, “Whatever dates we are taking, they are following us. I would have never done the same. I belong to an old school of filmmaking and I have given 50 years of my life to the industry. I would never release my film on a day when another filmmaker has already announced their film. I decided to remove Krrish 4 also from Christmas 2018 because I saw SRK’s film is coming that day. I could have easily released my film with Befikre or even with Dangal if I had to clash. But when I announced the film in February, I saw a clean window in January and hence I picked the date. I can’t get into this new groove of things because I don’t understand it.”