Raees vs Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan beats Shahrukh Khan in ratings race

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil has gotten a higher rating across reviews than Shahrukh Khan’s Raees.

The Raees vs Kaabil debate finally graduates from its theoretical phase to hard facts and figures. While Shahrukh Khan’s Raees by Rail publicity stunt has helped the film shoot up in terms of media attention, Hrithik has managed to win the competition of critical reviews. Although Raees too has garnered mostly favourable reviews, Kaabil has earned distinctly higher ratings. Shahrukh’s offering has ratings ranging from 2-4 stars, but Hrithik’s film has managed to consistently gain north of four stars. Many have argued that Raees tries too hard to keep an earthy feel to the film, while still adding Shahrukh’s glamour to it. This contradiction leaves the film in a confusing no-man’s land where it can do justice to neither aspect. Kaabil, on the other hand, faces no such problem as Hrithik’s good looks and the film’s plot and setting are all in synch with a more urban feel.

However, even though Kaabil has gotten the higher rating, Raees will, in all probability, come out as the bigger box office success. Unfortunately for Kaabil, unless a film has a startlingly outstanding plot, like Aamir Khan’s Dangal, critical ratings don’t boost its box office performance by much. Shahrukh has mastered the art of delivering crowd-pleasers like Om Shanti Om or Happy New Year, even if these films don’t challenge a viewer.

You might also like to watch:

Kaabil’s plot doesn’t have something that strikes deep in the heart of viewers the way Dangal did – can really do better than boys in sports, was it alright for Geeta to wrestle down her father, is it okay to watch Aamir’s film after his intolerance remark? These questions pushed viewers to theatres. Kaabil raises no such questions, it is still a crowd-pleaser and that too without Shahrukh’s star status. For this reason, the victory still ends up in SRK’s court.