Raees vs Kaabil collections day 1: Shahrukh Khan mauls Hrithik Roshan at the box office

From the Kaabil vs Raees clash, Shahrukh Khan came out as the winner with double Hrithik Roshan's earnings.

Raees vs Kaabil collections day 1: As expected, it was Shahrukh Khan’s victory over Hrithik Roshan at the box office when their films clashed yesterday. Kaabil picked up a Rs 10.43 crore, while Raees bagged Rs 20.42 crore, making the latter the clear winner by a large margin. Of course, certain factors did seal Kaabil’s box office doom. For instance, Raees opened in 3,500 screens across the country, but Kaabil had only 2,700 screens for the taking, according to a report in PTI. However, it cannot all blamed on the number of theatres available to Hrithik’s flick. A number of factors have resulted in Shahrukh’s victory.

The occupancy rate for Kaabil was only 30%, while Raees saw around 70% of theatres filled. This means that even the screens which had Kaabil playing didn’t attract viewers. Kaabil had the distinct advantage of having its entire cast available for promotions, including Yami Gautam and Rohit and Ronit Roy. Raees didn’t have as much with Mahira Khan being barred from entering the country. However, Shahrukh’s solo stunt of Raees by Rail made up for any interviews that Kaabil’s cast have done. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s name also added weight to Raees, while aside from Hrithik, Kaabil has no stellar talent to boast of.

Given that both films had an unconventional mid-week release, they have fared rather well. The playing ground is still even for the films as Kaabil and Raees have both garnered positive reviews from critics and fans. It might still be possible that Kaabil could overtake Raees over the weekend, if Hrithik plunges into some serious promotions for the film. However, as of now, Raees remains a head above its competition.