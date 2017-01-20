Raees vs Kaabil clash: Rakesh Roshan was hurt by Shahrukh Khan, says Hrithik

Hrithik Roshan opened up about Kaabil’s clash with Shahrukh Khan’s Raees and dad Rakesh’ reaction.

Hrithik Roshan has been diplomatic so far about his Kaabil clashing with Shahrukh Khan’s Raees in theatres next week. However, now the actor told PTI that his father Rakesh, who is also the film’s producer, took it personally when Shahrukh decided to release his film on the same day. “My father plans his life very well. He was also very careful. Kaabil was about to get over in October. But he did not want to release it in November or December last year as the dates were already taken by someone else and it would not have been fair. He decided to go to January as he didn’t want to put any other producer in distress. My father is careful and concerned for others so he also expects others to be the same way. He is a little hurt and upset. But he is graceful about it. You can’t control the world, you can only control your reaction and our reaction is very graceful, so now let’s see.”

Of course, the star maintained his graceful composure and added that it wasn’t anyone’s fault that the movies were set to go head-to-head. “People attached to ‘Raees’ are not doing it intentionally. There is nothing like revenge. But if they had planned it better and had executed it better then this clash would not have happened. I think ‘Raees’ also didn’t have any choice. The film is waiting for a release date for quite some time. It was supposed to release with ‘Sultan’ but it got pushed. They are also in a problem. I understand that. My sadness is only that if the party had planned it a little better than this clash would not have happened.”

You might also like to watch:

In December, Rakesh Roshan went on a rant about how Shahrukh had undercut the Kaabil team. Shahrukh has, however, been tight-lipped about the matter. The clash will only be resolved next Wednesday when box office results prove which film the audience liked better.