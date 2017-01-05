Raees song: Shahrukh Khan goes from gangster to gushy with Mahira in Zaalima

Shahrukh Khan and Mahira Khan sizzle in Zaalima from Raees. (Official video)

Shahrukh Khan momentarily drops his gangster avatar in Raaes and reverts to his usual romancing self with Mahira Khan in the newest song Zaalima. King Khan released a motion poster of the song earlier today to tease fans and a few hours later, shared the video for the song. “Tere pyaar mein parwana khaakh ho jayega…yaad rakhna. O #Zaalima,” he wrote. While Mahira looks stunning in various gorgeous outfits in the video, Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur provide melodious vocals for the leads. After Sunny Leone’s Laila Main Laila, which will probably rule the dance floor for the year, Zaalima provides a slower, more romantic tune for audiences.

@iamsrk has romantic blood in his body.Nobody can romance like Shahrukh Khan in the whole world. Love & Respect. #Zaalima #Raees — Arijit Singh (@TheArijitSingh) January 5, 2017

Tum gaate hi aise ho pyaar khud bahar aa jaata hai. Thx again. https://t.co/GCzcxKWcdK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 5, 2017

While Arjit have given strong vocals, it is Shahrukh, who conveys such a love-striken and vulnerable side of his character, who makes the watch so memorable. Even Arjit took his hat off to the actor, saying, [email protected] has romantic blood in his body.Nobody can romance like Shahrukh Khan in the whole world. Love & Respect. #Zaalima #Raees.” Shahrukh replied, “Tum gaate hi aise ho pyaar khud bahar aa jaata hai. Thx again.”

Of course, since every release from the Raees team is getting compared to Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, let’s do the same for Zaalima too. Kaabil’s romantic track Kaabil Hoon seemed to give the movie an edge over Raees, which had a more more brutal feel to it. After all, Shahrukh plays the unabashed villain, while Hrithik is the dutiful husband. However, Zaalima now gives a glimpse of Raees’ softer side and will definitely give competition to Yami Gautam and Hrithik’s love story in the film. After all, how could we expect anything different from Bollywood’s king of romance?