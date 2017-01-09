Raees song: See new Shahrukh Khan, Mahira photos from Udi Udi Jaye

Raees is all set to release another track, Udi Udi Jaye, as the team shared a pic of Mahira Khan and Shahrukh Khan dressed up for what seems like a festive occasion with the caption, “Watch the sky light up this week as we release a new song from Raees.” We’ve seen clips of Udi Udi Jaye in the Raees trailer with Shahrukh dressed in a white kurta payjama and a red scarf. Mahira is dressed to match in a hot red outfit. We already saw the pair sizzle up the screen in Zaalima, so we know we’re in for a treat when this song gets released. The Raees team also mentioned that the song will be released on January 14, which happens to be Makar Sankranti.

A new song from Raees is on its way to set your hearts aflutter. Stay tuned! #UdiUdiJayeOutSoon @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/hCvu1HmFcV — Raees (@RaeesTheFilm) January 9, 2017

Since the last two songs have gotten audiences pumped for Raees’ release, there will be a certain amount of expectation that Udi Udi Jaye will have to live up to. While Zaalima was released to a positive reception, it’s Laila Main Laila by Sunny Leone that has skyrocketed when it comes to YouTube success. The video has garnered more than 61 million views since its release on December 21. Zaalima isn’t too far behind with 22 million views since its release last week, but it does raise of whether the Raees team should have saved what might be their best song for the last?

What should set Udi Udi Jaye apart, based on the trailer, is a grand dance sequence with a whole lot of extras. We haven’t seen this till now in Raees’ songs, but whether it can trump Sunny’s table dance with Shahrukh is another matter. We’ll find out in four days!