Raees song Laila Main Laila is out; Shahrukh Khan, Sunny Leone sizzle in hot number

Laila Main Laila with Shahrukh Khan and Sunny Leone has already got 8 million views. (YouTube)

Raees’ item number Laila Main Laila was finally released today and the wait was absolutely worth it. Sunny Leone is absolutely gorgeous in her peacock blue 1970s outfit, the glamour quotient of an item number hasn’t been this good since Agneepath’s Chikni Chameli hit YouTube back in 2012. Add to that, Shahrukh Khan’s appearance in Laila Main Laila – he looks rather menacing and that only adds to the edgy feeling of the song. Kudos to the Raees team for not blasting the fast drumbeats for the remix, but letting the original melody dominate the song (something that Kaabil’s item number didn’t do, but more on that later).

The video has already garnered almost 9 million views in less than 24 hours and that flatly puts Laila Main Laila as the winner in the Kaabil vs Raees clash. The comparisons between Sunny’s song and Urvashi Rautela’s Haseeno Ka Deewana is inevitable and it is entirely Sunny’s victory. The choreography of Laila Main Laila isn’t largely complicated, but performed flawlessly – something that Haseeno Ka Deewana couldn’t pull off, despite Urvashi’s best efforts to master those awkward moves. Laila is also more visually pleasing. While Haseeno Ka Deewana oscillated between a handful of scenes to the point of boredom and assaulted viewers with its flashing lights, Laila keeps changing the scenes – there are other dancers, the men at the bar, Shahrukh, Shahrukh and Sunny.

Watch the video here:



The triumph of the song is the short dance sequence between King Khan and Sunny. Shahrukh doesn’t as much dance as he gives his characteristic intense SRK stare while Sunny rests her head against his shoulder and dances on the table – a wonderful moment of choreography. All in all, Laila is going down as one of the most popular go-to dance songs of next year. When Raees hits theatres on January 25, we’re predicting that a considerable size of the audience will go just to see Sunny shake a leg on the big screen.