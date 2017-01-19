Raees: Shahrukh Khan young at 51? SRK failed to take a reality check!

Shahrukh Khan’s Raees spans over 13 years and with Aryan looking at Bollywood debut, he could have played Raees’ younger version. (Twitter/ YouTube)

Raees, says director Rahul Dholakia, spans over 13 years of the gangster’s life and for this purpose Shahrukh Khan got three distinct looks for the three phases of Raees’ life – common man, gangster and politician. Of course, at 51, it feels like a slight stretch now when SRK portrays 30-year-olds (and that’s not even counting the possibility that Raees might even have a scene of the titular character in his 20s). Our solution? Can’t Aryan Khan, who is practically King Khan’s mini-me, play his younger version in movies? He’s stated his interest in films and perhaps rather than getting a launch as a film’s leading man, a supporting role for his dad might be just as rewarding.

Aryan’s Bollywood debut has been the cause of much excitement over the last year and the fact that he gives us a Baazigar nostalgia attack with his looks only adds to it. Aryan was linked to a number of projects and while none of these came to pass and, according to a report in DNA, the youngster has enrolled in a four-year course to study filmmaking. Yet, fans are definitely ready to see him on the big screen. Why not then get the perfect launch as a young SRK?

Of course, while the idea would be a treat for fans, it’d probably be a nightmare for Aryan. Like any star kid, Aryan is probably desperate to get out of his father’s shadow. After all, even Harshvardhan Kapoor has vowed never to say Anil’s ‘Jhakaas’ line in any of his films. Yet, Aryan would do well to accept that his fame is really borrowed from his dad and if he’s inherited Shahrukh’s talent, he should have no problem becoming the next Bollywood badshah.