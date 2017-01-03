Raees: Shahrukh Khan to join Salman on Bigg Boss for film’s promotion

Shahrukh Khan will appear on Bigg Boss 10 with Salman Khan to promote Raees. (Twitter)

Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan together – whether it’s during an awards show, parties, on the silver screen or on TV – it’s just something we can’t get enough off. And it looks like Bhai’s fans and SRKians are in for a treat because the famous Karan Arjun jodi is reuniting for the promotion of the upcoming Raees. Shahrukh will appear on Salman’s Bigg Boss to talk about his new film. The shooting for the episode will be on January 20. Now, that will give the show a TRP hike like no drama by Om Swami or Lopa Mundra could.

Shahrukh had previously graced the show during its last season when he was promoting 2015’s Dilwale along with Kajol. While Alia Bhatt came on the show this year during the release of Dear Zindagi, Shahrukh was unable to make it. It’ll be great to see these two Khans back together on the Bigg Boss stage. The pair was last seen hosting an awards show together and fans were thrilled to see the sometimes-friends-sometimes-enemies dancing and cracking jokes.

You might also like to watch:

As for the reality TV show, in the latest episode, Gaurav Chopraa was evicted from the house and Bani, who had become close to Gaurav during his time on the show, missed her friend quite a bit, according to a report in News 18. Despite the usual intrigues and controversies in the house, it is an evicted contestant who has grabbed headlines recently. Not Gaurav, by Lokesh Kumari Sharma. Lokesh was part of the commoner group during her time on the show, but she impressed Salman Khan and recent photos of her makeover have caused a buzz on social media.