Raees: Shahrukh Khan says politician’s role was one-off in reel life, in reallity, he would die if he joined politics

Shahrukh Khan entered the 100 crore club for the fourth time with Raees. (Twitter)

Shahrukh Khan who was seen contesting an election in his latest release “Raees”, said in real life he will have nothing to do with it. He said, he would rather be an actor than anything else. “I do this (acting), I can’t do that(politics). If I start doing that, then jaan hi nikal jayegi meri toh. I don’t know that job, nor do I want to do it, I am not associated with it and I don’t want to,” he said.

In film Raees he plays the character of a bootlegger in Gujarat, whose business is challenged by a police officer, played by actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Aside from Shahrukh, Nawazuddin, another noteworthy presence was that of Sunny Leone. Shahrukh expressed his sadness during the shoot, when he had to be serious during the song Laila Main Laila in the film whereas he really wanted to dance with Leone.

Raees cast and crew. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla.)

“We just want to say we love her, she is fantastic. All of us wanted you to be in that song and we love the fact that you were a part of it,” he told Leone. “My biggest problem was I was serious in the song. I was about to trouble someone and all this while I was like ‘forget that, I want to dance on ‘Laila main Laila. We can fight later but I want to dance with Sunny’,” he said.

#WATCH Shahrukh Khan with son AbRam at the Golden Temple in Amritsar pic.twitter.com/IAMqszwupx — ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017

Later Nawazuddin and Shahrukh also danced on the Gangs of Wasseypur actor’s Michael Jackson moves as in the film. Nawazuddin’s introductory dance like Micheal Jackson became the talking point for the entry sequence of film. On being asked about the scene, the “Haramkhor” actor said, “I didn’t know it would be on a song. They made me practice a lot, only then I could do those steps.”