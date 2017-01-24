  3. Raees promo on Rajdhani: Man who died at train station not a Shahrukh Khan fan, says kin

The man who died during Raees promotions at Vadodara had not come to see Shahrukh Khan.

The Raees team came under some heat when one person died at Vadodara station in Gujarat when the crowds rushed to see Shahrukh Khan in August Kranti Rajdhani Express. However, the family of the deceased has revealed that the person had not even gone to the station to see the actor, but was there to greet somebody else. “He was not there to see Shahrukh Khan. He had come to meet someone but police started lathi-charge and he fell,” the deceased’s family told ANI. According to reports, there was a stampede as fans tried to reach the train and the person died of suffocation.

Railway officials at the Vadodara station told PTI, “At around 10.30 PM the train arrived at platform number six of the station and halted for ten minutes. Shah Rukh’s fans had gathered in large number to have a glimpse of the actor who had boarded the train from Mumbai and is going to Delhi as part of the promotional campaign for his film. When the train started moving, people started running along with it. Due to the rush, one person died of breathlessness and two policemen who were posted there to control the crowd were injured.”

The Raees team’s campaign has now been questioned for its lack of planning. Many have argued that bringing Shahrukh Khan, who has one of the largest fan bases in the country, to a public place without the proper security measures was a careless move. Shahrukh sent his condolences to the family of the deceased when the promotion ended at Delhi, saying, “It’s unfortunate. My prayers are with the family.” Aside from the chaos that broke out in Vadodara, the police had to lathi-charge fans at Kota in Rajasthan as well, where a similar scene erupted.

