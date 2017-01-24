Raees promo on Indian Railways train: Shahrukh Khan reacts to fan’s death at Gujarat station

Shahrukh Khan condoled the death of a fan during the Raees promotions. (ANI)

Raees promo on Indian Railways train: The rail campaign had got off to a really great start before a fan of Shahrukh Khan died at the Vadodara railway station in Gujarat. When the actor reached the city in the August Kranti Rajdhani Express, fans rushed to the train to see Shahrukh. One fan died of suffocation as people even fell over each other trying reach the train. Shahrukh has now condoled the fan’s death when he reached Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi. He told ANI, “It’s unfortunate. My prayers are with the family of the deceased.” The incident at Vadodara station also left two policemen injured when they tried to control the excited crowd. Eventually, the police had to resort to lathi charge to bring the crowd under control. The situation was not much better in Kota, Rajasthan, as there too police had to lathi charge the crowd.

Shahrukh traveled from Mumbai to Delhi to promote Raees, but many have questioned whether it was a wise move on the marketing team’s part to allow a star as big as Shahrukh on a public mode of transport, arguing that such a campaign would have inevitably led to chaos.

According to a report in PTI, railway officials said, “At around 10.30 PM the train arrived at platform number six of the station and halted for ten minutes. Shah Rukh’s fans had gathered in large number to have a glimpse of the actor who had boarded the train from Mumbai and is going to Delhi as part of the promotional campaign for his film. When the train started moving, people started running along with it. Due to the rush, one person died of breathlessness and two policemen who were posted there to control the crowd were injured.”