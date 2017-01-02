Raees poster: Shahrukh Khan, Mahira Khan in ‘fiery’ release

Shahrukh Khan and Mahira Khan share an intense moment in Raees’ new poster.

Shahrukh Khan gave all his fans the best new year’s gift with a new poster of Raees. Unlike the previous one which only had SRK in it, this one shows King Khan with his onscreen lady love Mahira Khan. “Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna… Main bhi hoon parwana…” he wrote, recalling the words on the poster. The still rings true to the pair’s romance in the movie as it shows a blood-spattered Raees locking hands with Mahira’s character. SRK is giving his trademark intense look and the pair’s chemistry sizzles right through the screen. The star also revealed another Raees poster today, which is a close-up of his face, captioned, “O #Zaalima…” We’re guessing that’s a song from the movie. While Shahrukh’s face dominates the second poster, there is also a serene shot of Raees and (what looks like) Mahira in a desert at the bottom of the photo. Perhaps this is the song the pair had to film in Dubai?

Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna… Main bhi hoon parwana… pic.twitter.com/d0Y002yKyT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2017

The badshaah of Bollywood further tweeted, “Jis Dil ki dhadkan tu ho Aise dil ko kya dhadkana, O Zaalima. Hope u all liked the new poster of Raees. Action ho Gaya Romance to follow.” We sure do, Shahrukh. Raees is all set to take the torch from Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which is currently dominating the box office, on January 25. Much to the ire of Rakesh Roshan, the film will clash with Hrithik’s Kaabil, which is releasing on the same day. Shahrukh hasn’t had the best run at the box office last year with releases like Fan and Dear Zindagi, so it will be interesting to see if Raees can prop the star back to list of bankable actors.