Raees or Kaabil? Check out the ultimate guide to watching Shahrukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan

Find out whether you should watch Shahrukh Khan in Raees or Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil.

Shahrukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan – can’t decide who to spend your January 26 holiday with? While there’s some obvious things like which actor you like more, we’ve broken down Raees and Kaabil on their individual plus points. Based on that, watch either movie next week:

Action: While both movies have action scenes, Kaabil wins here because we’re curious to see how a visually-impaired Hrithik traps the bad guys. It’ll be a mix of intellect and physical ability, while Raees boasts more of regular shoot-out sequences.

Verdict: Kaabil

Glamour: Kaabil’s USP is a regular couple whose lives get hit with tragedy. Raees, on the other hand, is all about SRK in full glory. Be it dialogues, songs or how Shahrukh is depicted, Rahul Dholakia has gone all out for the larger-than-life experience.

Verdict: Raees

Ending: Hrithik is Kaabil’s dutifully, if law-bending, husband, while Shahrukh is Raees’ bad boy. We’re willing to bet that Hrithik is going to get a happy ending (perhaps even a new love interest), while Shahrukh will get jailed or killed – unless he pulls a fantastic ‘Raees ko pakadne mushkil nahi…’, but since it’s inspired by Abdul Latif, the chances of this are slim.

Verdict: Optimists – Kaabil, realists – Raees,

Music: Kaabil’s soundtrack is nice but has songs that can be interchanged with any romantic film (particularly Haseeno Ka Deewana and Julie!). Raees has a decidedly 1980s and RD Burman feel, giving it the more memorable soundtrack.

Verdict: Raees

Antagonist: Rohit and Ronit Roy do a great job in Kaabil, but the intensity between Raees and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s inspector Majmudar has caught the fans’ imaginations. Such sparks seem lacking between the Roy brothers and Hrithik.

Verdict: Raees