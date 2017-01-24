Raees by rail: Why Shahrukh Khan boarded Indian Railways Rajdhani train

Raees by rail honoured the earthy theme of the film, says Shahrukh Khan. (Twitter)

Raees by rail was in full swing as Shahrukh Khan was greeted by cheering crowds as he cruised through a number of cities like Bharuch, Vapi and Valsad on his journey from Mumbai to Delhi on Indian Railways Rajdhani train. During his down time in the train, in which he’s traveling second tier, he took some time to talk about why the Raees team took such an unusual route to promote the movie. Shahrukh said it was the best way to visit as many places as possible in as little time. King Khan told ANI, “Ek aisa decision hua ki kis tarah se sabse kam waqt mein hum saare cities mein sabse mil sakte hai. Raees badi earthy film hai – matlab humare heartland-type India mein set hai. So aise laga, uski dignity maintain karne ke liye (aur) main bhi bahut saalo se Indian railways maine travel nahi kiya tha. I think the idea came from there and it seems it’s turned out well.” That might be an understatement by the actor as SRKians are in a frenzy to get a glimpse of their idol at the various train stations.

Talking about what drew him to the role of Raees, Shahrukh said, “I think maine iss tarah ke role nahi kiye hai. Mujko urban role ya bade city ke role milte hain. As an actor, koshish yahi rehti hai ki, of course, popular cinema karte raho jo logo ko pasand aaye. Lekin beech mein aise kuch kahaaniya bhi ho jo mujhe bhi khush kare as an actor.”

Watch Shahrukh Khan’s interview here:

Raees by rail has been a spectacular success, however, it was marred slightly by the death of one fan in Gujarat yesterday. As the August Kranti Rajdhani Express in Vadodara, the frenzied crowd rushed to greet the star and one person died of suffocation, while two policemen were injured as they were trying to restrain the crowd.