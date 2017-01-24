Raees by rail tragedy: Will FIR be registered against Shahrukh Khan: Activist Abha Singh makes out case

Shahrukh Khan might face legal problems if social activists have their way. (Bollywood Hungama)

Shahrukh Khan won over many hearts when he promoted Raees by travelling from Mumbai to Delhi by train, stopping at various stations to greet fans on the way. However, after the promotion turned into a tragedy with one person losing his life, the PR campaign quickly drew criticism. Activist Abha Singh told ANI that she wanted some disciplinary action taken against Shahrukh and the Raees team for using a public space for a private PR campaign.

Talking to ANI, she said, “One person has died in Vadodara, while many other lives have been endangered. This is an offence under Section 145 of the Railway Act because you cannot create any nuisance at the platforms. It is necessary that Gujarat police issues a notice to the railways under Section 149 of the CRPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) to immediately withdraw this permission.”

In Vapi Udi Udi jaaye… pic.twitter.com/JnrDqMI0F6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017



Aside from the death, the campaign also resulted in many fans and two policemen getting injured. The police were also forced to lathi charge at the fans in Kota and Vadodara. Singh added, “An FIR needs to be registered immediately and action needs to be taken against those Railway officers who have given permission for this promotional event. It was their duty to look into the interest of the passengers travelling in the train.”

Meanwhile, upon touching Delhi, Shahrukh Khan expressed his sadness at the news of the man’s death. He said, “One of our colleagues was travelling with us. Her uncle came down to see her at Baroda. He suffered from a cardiac arrest. It was really unfortunate. We started the journey thinking we all will travel, spend time with each other when one of your own loses someone one trip like this, it saddens us all. On behalf of everyone, our prayers and blessings are with the whole family.”