Raees by rail promo tragedy: Shahrukh Khan faces backlash over death, Indian Railways official threatens ‘action’

Divisional Railway Manager, Amit Kumar Singh. Source: ANI

The journey of Raees’ begins on a bitter note, as a man’s life comes to an end at Gujarat’s vadodara railway station. The team of Raees decided to promote the movie by taking Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone and Rahul Dholakia on a train ride from Mumbai to Delhi but who could have known that the trip would turn out like this. The Divisional Railway Manager, Amit Kumar Singh in an interview with the media also said that the probe is going on and action will be taken accordingly on the death of the person in Vadodara.

The movie ended up getting the wrong kind of publicity where the police was forced to use a lathi charge in order to manage the crowd. The death of that one person turned the whole fun event into a tragedy. Mohd Jamshed who is a Member of Traffic Railway said,”Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has directed the DG RPF to probe & take stringent action.”

You may also like to watch-

Shahrukh Khan expressed his sadness at the news of the man’s death upon reaching Delhi. He said, “One of our colleagues was travelling with us. Her uncle came down to see her at Baroda. He suffered from a cardiac arrest. It was really unfortunate. We started the journey thinking we all will travel, spend time with each other when one of your own loses someone one trip like this, it saddens us all. On behalf of everyone, our prayers and blessings are with the whole family.”