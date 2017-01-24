Raees by Rail: Shah Rukh Khan boards train for a box-office hit

Shah Rukh Khan. (PTI)

Shah Rukh Khan has never failed to amaze his fans with the very unique promotional strategies for his films. This time, he takes ‘Raees’ by rail! The 51-year-old actor has boarded August Kranti Express from Mumbai Central to take a journey, all the way to his hometown Delhi.

According to sources, SRK is very excited as he is taking a train journey after many years; he has already packed his woollen clothes to fight the Delhi winters. This news has created a hysteria among his fans, who gathered at the Mumbai Central railway station to get one glimpse of their favourite star.

In the train, the ‘Dilwale’ star is accompanied by producer Ritesh Sidhwani and director Rahul Dholakia. ‘Raees,’ also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan, is all set to release on January 25, 2017.