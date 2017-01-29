Raees box office collections: Shahrukh Khan’s action-packed thriller collects Rs 75.44 crore by day 4

Raees box office collection: The movie had held well on Friday with a collection of Rs 13.11 crore and now it has earned Rs 15.61 crore on its fourth day. (Bollywood Hungama)

With the day to day increase in box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, it seems the flick is making its way to enter Rs 100 crore club within a week of its release. The movie had held well on Friday with a collection of Rs 13.11 crore and now it has earned Rs 15.61 crore on its fourth day (Saturday). The film has already collected Rs 75.44 crore and in the process has gone past the Rs 75 crore milestone, according to a report of Bollywood Hungama. With the constant increase in collection, it was expected to make a much bigger strike on Sunday.

The Shah Rukh Khan’s flick was surrounded by controversy before its release after a ban on Pakistan’s artists in Indian movies as it has Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as the leading lady. The death of a fan during the promotion of the movie at Vadodara railway station also made a hubbub. However, the audience has been showering all their love and walking towards theaters to see SRK on the silver screen.

As far as the war of the box office is concerned between Raees and Kaabil that rreleasedtogether, SRK’s flick still reigns supreme as Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil as it has earned nearly Rs 13 crore on Saturday which is around Rs two crore less than Raees. However, the jump of Kaabil from 9.77 crore on Friday to Rs 13.54 crore on Saturday shows the movie can attract more audience in the days to come. Up to now, the movie has managed to cross Rs 50 crore milestone with the overall numbers reading Rs. 52.41 crore till the fourth day of its release.

The constant increase in Raees’s box office collection and jump apparent in Kaabil’s collection, it would be interesting to see which movie would mark highest collection this weekend.