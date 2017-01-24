Raees box office collections predictions: Shahrukh Khan’s gangster magnum opus set to enter Rs 200 cr club

Raees should fetch Shahrukh Khan Rs 20 crore on its first day. (Bollywood Hungama)

Raees box office collections predictions: Shahrukh Khan is all set to rule the box office with Raees tomorrow and given the excitement surrounding the film, we’re guessing it’s going to make a killing. The movie is expected to open at roughly Rs 18-20 crore mark – given the current state of frenzy raised by SRK’s Railways ride, it could go as high as Rs 25 crore. Of course, this is nowhere near the highest he ever made, which was Happy New Year’s day 1 earnings of Rs 44.97 crore. This would put it on par with Fan, which opened to Rs 19.2 crore, and Dilwale, which earned Rs 21 crore, at the box office. Further, going by that estimate, Raees will earn north of Rs 200 crore during its lifetime. This will put it in the ranks of Chennai Express, which earned Rs 227.13 crore during its box office run.



While the question of whether Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil will be able beat Raees was up for debate last month,but now, the odds are clearly in Shahrukh’s favour. Kaabil is expected to open to roughly Rs 12 crore and make a little less than Rs 100 crore in its lifetime – that’s half of what Raees is expected to make. The Republic Day holiday will also help boost Shahrukh Khan starrer’s earnings, giving it a good start. Many members of the audience might take Friday off to have a four-day leave, which means Raees will potentially see a four day ‘weekend’.

It is unlikely that the last-minute negative publicity, which suddenly centred on Raees due to the injuries and death that occurred during the film’s railway promotion, will affect its performance. While the campaign drew criticism, it will likely be overshadowed by the fans’ enthusiasm and Raees will go on to have a promising run in theatres. While Mahira Khan has not been able to promote the movie, her place will probably be filled in by Sunny Leone, who is a much bigger star.