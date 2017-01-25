Raees box office collections prediction opening day: Shahrukh Khan movie occupancy rate 85%, set to bag Rs 25 cr

Shahrukh Khan’s Raees has received an immensely positive response. (Twitter)

Raees box office collections prediction opening day: Shahrukh Khan’s somewhat chaotic train ride to promote Raees seems to have paid off. The film has seen an occupancy rate of 85%, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. For a movie that had an unconventional middle-of-the-week release, these figures are nothing less than spectacular. The night show expected to see even higher occupancy, particularly due to the Republic Day holiday tomorrow. With such a positive turn-out, Raees will probably fetch Shahrukh around Rs 25 crore on its first day and the numbers will probably go even higher tomorrow. In fact, film analyst Raj Bhansal wrote, “Congratulations @iamsrk @RaeesTheFilm rocks Box office across India. One of your finest role. So proud of you SRK. God bless.”

In terms of reviews, Raees has received a somewhat mixed reaction. While some have written it off as a run-off-the-mill gangster flick with little originality, others have praised it as Shahrukh’s finest performance. Only time will tell which of these two factions the audience eventually sided with. Going by the audience response, many have simply turned up at theatres to watch Sunny Leone’s brief but memorable appearance in Laila Main Laila.

Here’s what fans think of Raees:

In contrast to Raees’ response, Kaabil has seen a 35% occupancy rate. However, it was never expected that Hrithik Roshan would be able to beat Shahrukh with his revenge drama. Curiously, Kaabil has managed to get a consistently higher rating than Raees, but the audience have clearly spoken about which film has mass appeal. Of course, a lot can happen over the weekend and perhaps after the initial excitement, word of mouth could help or hurt either movie.