Raees box office collections opening day: Smoking hot Shahrukh Khan movie bags over Rs 20 cr

Shahrukh Khan earned Rs 20 crore on Raees' first day.

Raees box office collections opening day: Shahrukh Khan’s peg of ‘In and As Raees’ is ringing true, as the first day of the film has left the actor with deep pockets. The movie has earned north of Rs 20.42 crore on its first day and has exceeded expectations, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. This stands in stark contrast to Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, which was only able to score half as much yesterday with Rs 10.43 crore. With the Republic Day weekend, Raees should see a considerable rise in its earnings and will probably keep up a ‘Rs 20 crore per day’ pace over the next three days. Due credit must be given to Team Raees’ masterstroke of the Raees by Rail campaign. Whether it was good headlines – like the frenzy of the crowds – or bad one – like the unfortunate death that occurred in Gujarat – 24th January belonged to Shahrukh Khan entirely in terms of media attention.

While Nawazuddin Siddiqui was glaringly absent during the train journey, the actor has managed to upstage SRK in Raees. The movie has gotten mixed reviews, but the one constant factor is Nawaz’s stellar acting, which shines through with his deadpan delivery of witty dialogues. Sunny Leone, too, is a hit with the audience, given that fans were going wild in theatres during her Laila Main Laila. Mahira Khan’s silence on Raees’ release has done little to detract from the film’s success.

With all the factors in its favour, Raees is all set to dominate the box office. Currently, it is on par with Dilwale in terms of first day collections. We’ll have to wait and see whether it can outdo Shahrukh’s earlier disappointing offerings and bring him back to the position of Bollywood top dog.